LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’ll be Kentucky and Georgia Tech Saturday in the TaxSlayer Bowl down in Jacksonville.

The Cats and Yellow Jackets are set for an 11 am kick over on ESPN.

It’s been a week of good work for the team down south in preparation of GT and the first bowl game since 2010.

Mark Stoops and his staff like what they’ve seen so far from the guys and the players themselves understand the task at hand.

Hear from defensive end Denzil Ware in the video.