LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky and Georgia Tech are almost ready to kick off the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville.

UK wrapped up day four of practice in Florida on Thursday.

The team isn’t all business though. There has to be a mix of fun to keep the guys fresh.

The trip to the USS New York helped break things up. A trip to “Top Golf” also made the cut.

It’s nothing new though for the Cats.

Mark Stoops says he’s always trying to find the right balance of work and play.

Hear from Stoops in the video.