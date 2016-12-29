Slick spots possible overnight and early Friday with dropping temperatures

We saw more sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It has been windy throughout the day with gusts around 30 mph. We will continue to see windy conditions overnight with temperatures dropping in to the upper 20s. A light rain/snow mix will continue to move through the area, but taper off before dawn. However, a few lingering flurries are still possible. There could be slick spots during the Friday morning commute, so take it a bit slower on the roads. It will still be windy for your Friday with wind gusts around 25 mph. We will see more sunshine working in after morning clouds. The sun we see tomorrow will not help our temperatures. We will only have highs in the upper 30s, so bundle up! Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s, but rain showers moving in toward the afternoon with continued windy conditions. Showers late could turn into a slight mix, so be careful during your New Year’s Eve celebrations. Showers continue into your New Year’s Day, but might start off as a slight mix with temperatures Sunday morning in the 30s. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 40s and warm near 60 by Monday with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay mild for Tuesday, but conditions will be drier. We’ll fall back into the 40s by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar