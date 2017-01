LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky tips off SEC play tonight in Oxford against Ole Miss at 8 o’clock on ESPN2.

The team has pushed hard during Camp Cal to improve their relationships and bond, to come together in order to reach full potential.

It’s not easy, but at Kentucky it’s expected. And it will be tested tonight down south.

So, what one big key thing the team must learn in terms of X’s and O’s? Situational basketball.

Hear from Cal in the video.