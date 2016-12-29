UPDATE: One Dead After Liberty Road Crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says one person has died after a severe accident on Liberty Road between New Circle Road and Star Shoot Parkway Thursday morning.

The coroner says the victim is Theodore Samuel Short, 43.

The coroner lists the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

Liberty Road was shut down from around 7:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

ABC 36 has been told that a passenger was also involved in the incident, however, we have not received any information on that person’s condition or injuries, if any.

___

8:34 a.m.

Serious Wreck on Liberty Road Sends 1 to Hospital

Lexington Police are on the scene of a serious injury accident that happened on Liberty Road between New Circle Road and Star Shoot Parkway.

Officers say they received a call around 7:00 a.m. about a vehicle across from the bus garage that had overturned and was on fire.

Police say one person had been thrown from the vehicle. They were rushed to UK Hospital in critical condition.

A second person was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck, but there is no word on their condition.

Officers say they expect Liberty Road to be closed between Starshoot Parkway and New Circle Road for 3 hours or more as they investigate the scene.

ABC 36 will update this story as additional information becomes available.