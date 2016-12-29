Police Investigating Christmas Day Burglary at Lexington Non-Profit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating a Christmas Day burglary at a Lexington non-profit.

Workers noticed shattered glass and items missing from the Employment Solutions facility on Whipple Court. Surveillance video shows people throwing a rock through a door window then leaving with TV’s and other electronics around two in the morning on December 25th.

Workers say the people caused about $5,000 in damages.

Employment Solutions is an adult day program for people with intellectual and behavioral disabilities. It teaches job training and life skills.

“Some people are high functioning enough where they understand exactly what happened but a lot of people they don’t understand why their stuff’s gone,” said Clayton Burchell at Employment Solutions. “So we just kinda have to tell them that they were bad people that I guess needed it more than we did, or at least they thought they did.”

Lexington Police don’t have any leads on the burglary but employees are hoping that the community might recognize the people or the truck from the surveillance video.

Burchell says Center Yoga donated a flat screen TV for Employment Solutions to use.