LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pizza delivery ends in a robbery overnight in Lexington.

Police say the Sir Pizza driver was delivering to the 100-block of West Loudon just after 12 a.m. Thursday when two men in masks came up to him.

He told police one had a gun and demanded everything in his pockets.

The suspects ran off after getting cash..

The driver went back to Sir Pizza and called police.