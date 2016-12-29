“Behind Her Eyes” – VaShaun Nicole & Angela Allen-Johnson

Katie Solove sits down with mother and daughter author-team Angela Allen-Johnson, and VaShaun Mosby to talk about VaShaun’s new book, “Behind Her Eyes”.

VaShaun, who writes under the name VaShaun Nicole and operates VaShaun Nicole Enterprises, opened a publishing house and social media consulting firm last year that published her first book, debuting in February of 2016 on Barnes & Noble online. From June until December of this year, she’s held 5 Barnes & Noble signings in Lexington and Louisville.

VaShaun Nicole Enterprises aims to empower small businesses into maximized economic development, encourage entrepreneurs to expand their enterprises, and emphasize excellence throughout the community and the world.

VaShaun’s book signing have partnered with Believing in Forever, Inc., a non-profit headed by civic leader Devine Carama.

Vashaun’s book signing became a family affair on December 9th, when she appeared with her mother, Angela, for a joint book signing.

To learn more about VaShaun Nicole Enterprises, visit her Facebook page!