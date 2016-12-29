LPD Seeking Suspect in 2 Lexington Gas Station Robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has released surveillance photos of a man they say robbed two gas stations back in September, and are hoping someone in the public can identify him.

Officers say on Friday, September 16th, at around 11:30 p.m., they were called to the Speedway gas station on Leestown Road on reports of a robbery. According to investigators, a heavy-set white man came into the store, pulled a handgun, and demanded money from the register. After the clerk handed over the money, police say the suspect ran off.

Only a few hours later, at about 2:30 a.m., officers went to the Thornton’s on Georgetown Road on a report of another robbery. Investigators say the clerk told them that a man came in to the store and took a bottle of beer from the cooler before approaching, pointing a gun at the employee, and demanding money from the register. Officers say the clerk did not open the register, and the man ran off with the beer.

Officers say the suspect in both of the robberies has a similar physical description, though he was wearing different clothing at the two incidents.

According to investigators, in the first robbery the suspect was wearing a gray shirt and a black hat with “NY” printed on the front in white letters with a camouflage-patterned bill. In the second incident, the man was wearing a black shirt with a white hat and a black bill. In both cases, police say the man pulled a gun with his left hand.

Anyone who can identify the man in the pictures above, or who has any information on either incident, is asked to contact police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.