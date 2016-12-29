Looking Great for New Year’s Eve – Pose Artistry

Makeup Artist Alicia “Lii” Williams, from Pose Artistry, and model Samantha Johnson drop by the studio to help Katie Solove prep her makeup for New Year’s Eve!

Alicia “Lii” Williams is a full time, independent makeup artist based in Lexington, KY., who owns a studio conveniently located near Fayette Mall. Alicia is available to take clients in her studio or on location. Pose Artistry provides a full range of makeup artistry services including makeovers for special events, weddings, and photoshoots. She also offers one-on-one makeup lessons and group classes.

Alicia Williams has been growing her beauty and artistry brand since 2006. During that time, she has had the opportunity to work for and study under some of the most innovative brands in the industry, including Dior Cosmetics, Estee Lauder, and MAC. Alicia has countless certifications and has gained an immeasurable amount of inside knowledge during her tenure at each company; knowledge that she skillfully applies in her interactions with clients.

For more information, visit her Facebook page, her website, or call (859) 303-2050!