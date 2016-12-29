KSP: Reward Offered in Stolen Safe Case

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are looking for whoever committed the burglary of a garage off Swan Pond Road.

Investigators say the garage was broken into in the early morning hours of December 23rd, and that the burglars took a large safe containing cash, gold, coins, and gold. Furthermore, the thieves loaded the safe onto the victim’s pickup truck and took off.

Troopers say they found the pickup on Tyes Ferry Road in Rockholds on Monday, but the safe still hasn’t been found

A $5,000 reward has been offered by the victim for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The victim is also offering a $25,000 reward for information and return of the safe unopened.

Anyone with any information, or who may have security cameras in the area, is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131.