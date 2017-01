LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You’ve probably heard the phrase “It is what it is.”

The question is, “What is it?”

That’s what the basketball Cats are trying to answer right now.

What switched that Louisville game around after the Cats had to slow it down once the Cards adjusted to the pace and speed of UK’s offense?

Isaiah Briscoe says the offense ran the half court fine. It was the other end of the floor that was cause for concern.

Hear from Briscoe in the video.