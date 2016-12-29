HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (12-29-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down semifinal action from the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic as the Knights take down Paris and Lafayette falls to Cooper.
Highlights are featured in the video. Check out scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ballard Memorial 75, Crittenden Co. 49
Blanchester, Ohio 61, Augusta 43
Carlisle Co. 58, Lyon Co. 53
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 41, Raceland 39
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, Ohio 58, St. Patrick 42
St. Augustine, N.J. 48, Cov. Catholic 41
Warren East 69, John Hardin 61
Apollo Classic
Apollo 46, Newport Central Catholic 40
Warren Central 73, Lou. Butler 71
Ashland Invitational Tournament
Ashland Blazer 58, Boyd Co. 54
Lou. DeSales 53, Owensboro Catholic 45
Russell 96, Bracken Co. 68
Bay Barnstorm Classic
Lou. Fairdale 52, Leeds, Ala. 28
Beth Haven Tournament
Beth Haven 65, Model 53
Bethlehem 75, Evangel Christian 41
Model 74, Lou. Portland Christian 63
Caldwell Hoops Classic
Caldwell Co. 67, Livingston Central 63, 3OT
Christian Co. 81, Corinth, Miss. 72
Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic
Betsy Layne 84, Metcalfe Co. 83, 2OT
Green Co. 57, Campbellsville 55
Carbondale Tournament
Collins Academy, Ill. 51, McLean Co. 46
Gateway Holiday Classic
Boyle Co. 60, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 45
Lex. Christian 83, Mason Co. 56
Lincoln Co. 62, Montgomery Co. 44
Madison Central 68, Lewis Co. 46
Henry County Invitational
Lou. Christian Academy 81, Henry Co. 53
Pendleton Co. 86, Johnson Central 62
Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament
Harlan Co. 52, Hazard 49
Leslie Co. 72, Clay Co. 64
Lex. Tates Creek 77, Garrard Co. 71
Jeffersonville Tournament
15th Place
Henryville, Ind. 70, Carroll Co. 49
13th Place
Forest Park, Ind. 69, Fox Creek 33
Ninth Place
LaPorte, Ind. 51, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 48
Seventh Place
Lou. Southern 70, Morristown, Ind. 61
Fifth Place
Lou. Moore 67, New Washington, Ind. 51
Jim Clark Hornet Holiday Tournament
Titusville, Fla. 49, Lou. St. Xavier 41
Lawrenceburg Tournament
Fifth Place
Union Co., Ind. 61, St. Henry 55
Lloyd Memorial Tournament
Lloyd Memorial 76, Dayton 50
Newport 65, Holmes 57
Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic
Grayson Co. 52, LaRue Co. 47
Highlands 77, Hart Co. 39
Meijer Holiday Classic
Franklin-Simpson 63, Lou. Male 58
Lou. Doss 56, Greenwood 51
Murray 53, South Warren 44
Mitchell F Irvin Classic
Dixie Heights 48, Danville 30
Lou. Fern Creek 80, South Oldham 67
Lou. Ky. Country Day 70, Lou. Shawnee 58
North Oldham 66, Lou. Atherton 59
Mountain Schoolboy Classic
East Ridge 58, Fleming Co. 50
Madison Southern 69, Belfry 46
Magoffin Co. 61, Letcher County Central 59
Prestonsburg 58, Phelps 54
Shelby Valley 81, Trimble Co. 55
Nelson County Classic
Lou. Iroquois 73, Western Hills 62
Nelson Co. 61, Williamstown 41
Pepsi Cola Holiday Battle of the Bridge Classic
Blanchester, Ohio 65, Augusta 45
Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational
Union City, Tenn. 68, University Heights 55
Pine Mountain Classic
Berea 54, Middlesboro 42
Buckhorn 73, Williamsburg 36
Jackson City 77, Pineville 72
McCreary Central 78, South Floyd 63
Morgan Co. 79, Claiborne County, Tenn. 66
Red River Classic
Nicholas Co. 62, Harrison Co. 49
Powell Co. 58, Boone Co. 57
Smoothie King Classic
Gallatin Co. 68, Immaculata-La Salle, Fla. 57
South Central Bank/Halton Classic
Elizabethtown 81, Bullitt Central 69
Rockcastle Co. 52, Springfield, Tenn. 51
Webster Co. 68, Allen Co.-Scottsville 62
Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic
Bath Co. 72, Allen Central 42
Greenup Co. 54, Bishop Brossart 47
West Carter 69, East Carter 61
Sunshine Classic
McCracken County 77, Hialeah, Fla. 41
Parkview, Ga. 56, Rowan Co. 46
The Rock Holiday Classic
North Laurel 65, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 48
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic
Cooper 53, Lex. Lafayette 45
Lex. Paul Dunbar 83, Fayette County, Ga. 77
Lexington Catholic 65, Paris 52
Perry Co. Central 62, George Rogers Clark 52
Scott 72, Muhlenberg County 71
Sheldon Clark 81, Breathitt Co. 71
South Laurel 76, Russellville 72
West Jessamine 90, Lex. Sayre 66
Wes Unseld Invitational
Lou. Ballard 78, Calloway Co. 48
North Hardin 65, Lou. Seneca 45
Paducah Tilghman 70, Caverna 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Wise, Va. 96, Jenkins 27
Hart Co. 79, Cumberland Co. 69
Phelps 57, Fairview 46
Russell 65, Ironton, Ohio 54
1st Lady Warrior Shootout
Fulton Co. 53, Community Christian (Paducah) 23
Mayfield 51, Joppa, Ill. 37
Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic
Franklin-Simpson 52, Monterey, Tenn. 38
North Laurel 71, Monterey, Tenn. 39
Boo Williams Christmas Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Gold Pool
Germantown Academy, Pa. 34, East Carter 32
Bragging Rights Classic
Campbell Co. 43, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 26
Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 63, Lou. DuPont Manual 62
Caldwell County Christmas Tournament
Caldwell Co. 52, Hickman Co. 30
Caldwell Co. 39, Livingston Central 31
Corinth, Miss. 59, Hickman Co. 24
North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 34, Lou. Assumption 28
Chain Rock Classic
Lynn Camp 41, McCreary Central 38
Middlesboro 53, McCreary Central 28
Christmas at the Capital
McLean Co. 44, Eminence 39
Model 48, Frankfort 46
Paris 64, Lou. Brown 46
Williamstown 74, Menifee Co. 56
Citizens National Bank Classic
Collins 67, Estill Co. 57
Danville 58, West Jessamine 44
Harrison Co. 54, Lex. Tates Creek 47
Spencer Co. 63, Bell Co. 41
Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, Fla.
Woodstock, Ga. 61, Pikeville 56
Destin, FL Tournament
New Site, Miss. 48, North Bullitt 45
Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic
Boyle Co. 65, Lex. Christian 47
FNB Holiday Bash
Lex. Henry Clay 59, Green Co. 44
Lou. Mercy 67, Russell Co. 47
Monroe Co. 53, South Warren 51
Owensboro Catholic 54, Webster Co. 38
Garrard County Lady Lions Classic
Garrard Co. 70, South Laurel 56
Madison Central 55, Lincoln Co. 44
Wayne Co. 58, Woodford Co. 56
Gateway Holiday Classic
Boyd Co. 81, Rowan Co. 61
Scott 55, Muhlenberg County 47
Simon Kenton 57, Lex. Paul Dunbar 34
Trimble Co. 58, Montgomery Co. 30
Hyden Citizens Bank Classic
Leslie Co. 68, Jackson City 14
Hyden Citizens Bank Shootout
Sheldon Clark 56, Buckhorn 28
J.P. Deaton Classic
Breathitt Co. 60, Lee Co. 55
Perry Co. Central 64, Boone Co. 47
South Floyd 62, Boone Co. 51
Wolfe Co. 56, Owsley Co. 45
KSA Tournament, Fla.
Mother McAuley, Ill. 55, Marshall Co. 39
Lady Rocket Holiday Classic
Fleming Co. 58, Lou. Holy Cross 57
Fleming Co. 50, Lou. Fern Creek 47
Lou. Fern Creek 61, Shelby Co. 50
Shelby Co. 50, Lou. Holy Cross 36
Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic
Grayson Co. 58, Notre Dame 32
Knox Central 53, Somerset 51
Pulaski Co. 40, Southwestern 39
LaRosa’s Holiday Classic
Conner 58, Lex. Lafayette 55
Corbin 41, Bishop Brossart 37
George Rogers Clark 55, Highlands 48
Nelson Co. 67, Dixie Heights 45
Mingua Beef Jerky Holiday Classic
Anderson Co. 68, Whitley Co. 49
Lex. Bryan Station 58, Walton-Verona 56
Powell Co. 62, Pendleton Co. 31
Mr. Micro Computers Ohio River Classic
Heritage, Tenn. 56, Lewis Co. 35
Nicholas Co. 68, Berea 46
Paintsville 65, Raceland 39
St. Henry 75, West Carter 42
Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic
Apollo 45, Hopkinsville 44
Bowling Green 54, Apollo 42
Murray 70, North Hardin 27
South Gibson, Tenn. 51, Daviess Co. 46
Naples Holiday Shootout
Miami Country Day, Fla. 84, Lou. Sacred Heart 62
NAS Christmas Tournament
Adair Co. 57, Carroll Co. 49
Harlan Co. 80, Lou. Presentation 46
South Oldham 40, Gallatin Co. 34
Pink and White Lady Classic
Mercer Co. 62, Argyle, Texas 43
Shelby Valley Classic
Shelby Valley 64, J.I. Burton, Va. 19
South Central Bank Invitational
Carlisle Co. 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 47
Crittenden Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 38
John Hardin 63, Madison Southern 27
Southern Lady Trojans Classic
Floyd Central, Ind. 66, Lou. Atherton 28
Lou. Southern 53, Lou. Seneca 43
Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52, Oldham Co. 44
Lou. Valley 65, North Oldham 33
Villa Madonna Tournament
Augusta 44, Calvary Christian 41
Barbourville 56, Robertson County 32
Frederick Fraize 50, St. Patrick 39
Lou. Western 53, Augusta 39
Whitefield Academy Christmas Classic
Bath Co. 66, Whitefield Academy 56
Lex. Sayre 67, Lou. Doss 46
Lou. Ky. Country Day 62, Beth Haven 30
Lou. Shawnee 69, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 58
Winterfest Shootout
Cullman, Ala. 52, Lawrence Co. 39
