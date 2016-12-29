HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (12-29-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down semifinal action from the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic as the Knights take down Paris and Lafayette falls to Cooper.

Highlights are featured in the video. Check out scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ballard Memorial 75, Crittenden Co. 49

Blanchester, Ohio 61, Augusta 43

Carlisle Co. 58, Lyon Co. 53

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 41, Raceland 39

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, Ohio 58, St. Patrick 42

St. Augustine, N.J. 48, Cov. Catholic 41

Warren East 69, John Hardin 61

Apollo Classic

Apollo 46, Newport Central Catholic 40

Warren Central 73, Lou. Butler 71

Ashland Invitational Tournament

Ashland Blazer 58, Boyd Co. 54

Lou. DeSales 53, Owensboro Catholic 45

Russell 96, Bracken Co. 68

Bay Barnstorm Classic

Lou. Fairdale 52, Leeds, Ala. 28

Beth Haven Tournament

Beth Haven 65, Model 53

Bethlehem 75, Evangel Christian 41

Model 74, Lou. Portland Christian 63

Caldwell Hoops Classic

Caldwell Co. 67, Livingston Central 63, 3OT

Christian Co. 81, Corinth, Miss. 72

Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic

Betsy Layne 84, Metcalfe Co. 83, 2OT

Green Co. 57, Campbellsville 55

Carbondale Tournament

Collins Academy, Ill. 51, McLean Co. 46

Gateway Holiday Classic

Boyle Co. 60, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 45

Lex. Christian 83, Mason Co. 56

Lincoln Co. 62, Montgomery Co. 44

Madison Central 68, Lewis Co. 46

Henry County Invitational

Lou. Christian Academy 81, Henry Co. 53

Pendleton Co. 86, Johnson Central 62

Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament

Harlan Co. 52, Hazard 49

Leslie Co. 72, Clay Co. 64

Lex. Tates Creek 77, Garrard Co. 71

Jeffersonville Tournament

15th Place

Henryville, Ind. 70, Carroll Co. 49

13th Place

Forest Park, Ind. 69, Fox Creek 33

Ninth Place

LaPorte, Ind. 51, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 48

Seventh Place

Lou. Southern 70, Morristown, Ind. 61

Fifth Place

Lou. Moore 67, New Washington, Ind. 51

Jim Clark Hornet Holiday Tournament

Titusville, Fla. 49, Lou. St. Xavier 41

Lawrenceburg Tournament

Fifth Place

Union Co., Ind. 61, St. Henry 55

Lloyd Memorial Tournament

Lloyd Memorial 76, Dayton 50

Newport 65, Holmes 57

Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic

Grayson Co. 52, LaRue Co. 47

Highlands 77, Hart Co. 39

Meijer Holiday Classic

Franklin-Simpson 63, Lou. Male 58

Lou. Doss 56, Greenwood 51

Murray 53, South Warren 44

Mitchell F Irvin Classic

Dixie Heights 48, Danville 30

Lou. Fern Creek 80, South Oldham 67

Lou. Ky. Country Day 70, Lou. Shawnee 58

North Oldham 66, Lou. Atherton 59

Mountain Schoolboy Classic

East Ridge 58, Fleming Co. 50

Madison Southern 69, Belfry 46

Magoffin Co. 61, Letcher County Central 59

Prestonsburg 58, Phelps 54

Shelby Valley 81, Trimble Co. 55

Nelson County Classic

Lou. Iroquois 73, Western Hills 62

Nelson Co. 61, Williamstown 41

Pepsi Cola Holiday Battle of the Bridge Classic

Blanchester, Ohio 65, Augusta 45

Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational

Union City, Tenn. 68, University Heights 55

Pine Mountain Classic

Berea 54, Middlesboro 42

Buckhorn 73, Williamsburg 36

Jackson City 77, Pineville 72

McCreary Central 78, South Floyd 63

Morgan Co. 79, Claiborne County, Tenn. 66

Red River Classic

Nicholas Co. 62, Harrison Co. 49

Powell Co. 58, Boone Co. 57

Smoothie King Classic

Gallatin Co. 68, Immaculata-La Salle, Fla. 57

South Central Bank/Halton Classic

Elizabethtown 81, Bullitt Central 69

Rockcastle Co. 52, Springfield, Tenn. 51

Webster Co. 68, Allen Co.-Scottsville 62

Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic

Bath Co. 72, Allen Central 42

Greenup Co. 54, Bishop Brossart 47

West Carter 69, East Carter 61

Sunshine Classic

McCracken County 77, Hialeah, Fla. 41

Parkview, Ga. 56, Rowan Co. 46

The Rock Holiday Classic

North Laurel 65, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 48

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Cooper 53, Lex. Lafayette 45

Lex. Paul Dunbar 83, Fayette County, Ga. 77

Lexington Catholic 65, Paris 52

Perry Co. Central 62, George Rogers Clark 52

Scott 72, Muhlenberg County 71

Sheldon Clark 81, Breathitt Co. 71

South Laurel 76, Russellville 72

West Jessamine 90, Lex. Sayre 66

Wes Unseld Invitational

Lou. Ballard 78, Calloway Co. 48

North Hardin 65, Lou. Seneca 45

Paducah Tilghman 70, Caverna 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Wise, Va. 96, Jenkins 27

Hart Co. 79, Cumberland Co. 69

Phelps 57, Fairview 46

Russell 65, Ironton, Ohio 54

1st Lady Warrior Shootout

Fulton Co. 53, Community Christian (Paducah) 23

Mayfield 51, Joppa, Ill. 37

Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic

Franklin-Simpson 52, Monterey, Tenn. 38

North Laurel 71, Monterey, Tenn. 39

Boo Williams Christmas Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Gold Pool

Germantown Academy, Pa. 34, East Carter 32

Bragging Rights Classic

Campbell Co. 43, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 26

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 63, Lou. DuPont Manual 62

Caldwell County Christmas Tournament

Caldwell Co. 52, Hickman Co. 30

Caldwell Co. 39, Livingston Central 31

Corinth, Miss. 59, Hickman Co. 24

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 34, Lou. Assumption 28

Chain Rock Classic

Lynn Camp 41, McCreary Central 38

Middlesboro 53, McCreary Central 28

Christmas at the Capital

McLean Co. 44, Eminence 39

Model 48, Frankfort 46

Paris 64, Lou. Brown 46

Williamstown 74, Menifee Co. 56

Citizens National Bank Classic

Collins 67, Estill Co. 57

Danville 58, West Jessamine 44

Harrison Co. 54, Lex. Tates Creek 47

Spencer Co. 63, Bell Co. 41

Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, Fla.

Woodstock, Ga. 61, Pikeville 56

Destin, FL Tournament

New Site, Miss. 48, North Bullitt 45

Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic

Boyle Co. 65, Lex. Christian 47

FNB Holiday Bash

Lex. Henry Clay 59, Green Co. 44

Lou. Mercy 67, Russell Co. 47

Monroe Co. 53, South Warren 51

Owensboro Catholic 54, Webster Co. 38

Garrard County Lady Lions Classic

Garrard Co. 70, South Laurel 56

Madison Central 55, Lincoln Co. 44

Wayne Co. 58, Woodford Co. 56

Gateway Holiday Classic

Boyd Co. 81, Rowan Co. 61

Scott 55, Muhlenberg County 47

Simon Kenton 57, Lex. Paul Dunbar 34

Trimble Co. 58, Montgomery Co. 30

Hyden Citizens Bank Classic

Leslie Co. 68, Jackson City 14

Hyden Citizens Bank Shootout

Sheldon Clark 56, Buckhorn 28

J.P. Deaton Classic

Breathitt Co. 60, Lee Co. 55

Perry Co. Central 64, Boone Co. 47

South Floyd 62, Boone Co. 51

Wolfe Co. 56, Owsley Co. 45

KSA Tournament, Fla.

Mother McAuley, Ill. 55, Marshall Co. 39

Lady Rocket Holiday Classic

Fleming Co. 58, Lou. Holy Cross 57

Fleming Co. 50, Lou. Fern Creek 47

Lou. Fern Creek 61, Shelby Co. 50

Shelby Co. 50, Lou. Holy Cross 36

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

Grayson Co. 58, Notre Dame 32

Knox Central 53, Somerset 51

Pulaski Co. 40, Southwestern 39

LaRosa’s Holiday Classic

Conner 58, Lex. Lafayette 55

Corbin 41, Bishop Brossart 37

George Rogers Clark 55, Highlands 48

Nelson Co. 67, Dixie Heights 45

Mingua Beef Jerky Holiday Classic

Anderson Co. 68, Whitley Co. 49

Lex. Bryan Station 58, Walton-Verona 56

Powell Co. 62, Pendleton Co. 31

Mr. Micro Computers Ohio River Classic

Heritage, Tenn. 56, Lewis Co. 35

Nicholas Co. 68, Berea 46

Paintsville 65, Raceland 39

St. Henry 75, West Carter 42

Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic

Apollo 45, Hopkinsville 44

Bowling Green 54, Apollo 42

Murray 70, North Hardin 27

South Gibson, Tenn. 51, Daviess Co. 46

Naples Holiday Shootout

Miami Country Day, Fla. 84, Lou. Sacred Heart 62

NAS Christmas Tournament

Adair Co. 57, Carroll Co. 49

Harlan Co. 80, Lou. Presentation 46

South Oldham 40, Gallatin Co. 34

Pink and White Lady Classic

Mercer Co. 62, Argyle, Texas 43

Shelby Valley Classic

Shelby Valley 64, J.I. Burton, Va. 19

South Central Bank Invitational

Carlisle Co. 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 47

Crittenden Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 38

John Hardin 63, Madison Southern 27

Southern Lady Trojans Classic

Floyd Central, Ind. 66, Lou. Atherton 28

Lou. Southern 53, Lou. Seneca 43

Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52, Oldham Co. 44

Lou. Valley 65, North Oldham 33

Villa Madonna Tournament

Augusta 44, Calvary Christian 41

Barbourville 56, Robertson County 32

Frederick Fraize 50, St. Patrick 39

Lou. Western 53, Augusta 39

Whitefield Academy Christmas Classic

Bath Co. 66, Whitefield Academy 56

Lex. Sayre 67, Lou. Doss 46

Lou. Ky. Country Day 62, Beth Haven 30

Lou. Shawnee 69, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 58

Winterfest Shootout

Cullman, Ala. 52, Lawrence Co. 39

