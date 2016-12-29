Highs & Lows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Understanding what a game means can keep you from going crazy Solid Blue fans.

Tonight’s Ole Miss game doesn’t mean the Cats are great if they blow out the Rebels, and it doesn’t mean the end of the world if they lose.

It’s simply a test of what the Cats are on December 29th. A test of where Kentucky is as it tips off SEC play.

With all the talk and expectations surrounding the team though, just how capable and able are the players to move past the highs and lows of a season?

Hear from Coach Cal in the video.