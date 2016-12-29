Gusty Winds, Cooler Temps & Some Flurries Thursday

Cloudy skies and a few pockets of light rainfall this Thursday morning, temps are fairly mild in the lower 40’s. Early sunshine will give way to a bit more cloud cover later today, high temps will be in the low to middle 40’s. Winds will be gusty today with sustained winds between 10-20 mph with gusts over 35 mph. Overnight temps will fall into the upper 20’s with a few flurries, even some light snow in far Eastern KY. Skies will clear Friday with more strong winds, temps will be colder in the 30’s. Rain is in the forecast for New Year’s Eve and Day with temps in the 40’s.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke