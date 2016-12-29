Comedy Off Broadway – Todd Yohn

With over 20 years in the comedy business, Todd Yohn has had plenty of time to learn what’s funny. Meteorologist Eric Burke sits down with the “Bob & Tom” legend to talk about his upcoming appearances at Comedy Off Broadway on Thursday and Friday at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.

Todd Yohn’s high energy, non-stop act has blended stand-up, improv, and music into one deliciously stimulating show. His fresh and clever original comedy tunes such as “The Feminine Hygiene Song” “Daddy Please Don’t Go” and the very popular ” Orange Barrels” have separated Todd from the “other ” guitar playing comedy acts.

Don’t miss your chance to see him at Comedy Off Broadway, located at 161 Lexington Green Circle in Lexington.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit their website, or call (859) 271-JOKE.