Church Surprises Delivery Driver with Huge Tip

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A pizza delivery driver got the surprise of a lifetime this Christmas Eve after dropping off an order at a Church in London.

Randy Depew thought he was just delivering a few pizzas to a church down the road Christmas Eve night but it turns out he was in for a big surprise.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t understand why,” said Depew, a delivery driver for Papa John’s.

That’s what was going through Depew’s mind minutes after walking into Community Christian Church on Christmas Eve night.

“One of the guys lead me up on stage and said they had something special for me and when I got up there they told me they’d been praying for me all week long and said they had took up an offering and it was $890 and they just wanted to give that to me,” said Depew.

The generous tip was the idea of the churches leadership who wanted to share the spirit of giving during the holidays.

“We wanted to do something really special. So we were kind of batting some ideas around and our worship minister suggested, hey how about we order some pizzas and for the deliverer’s tip we give them that love offering if we would take it up,” said Bart Jones, lead minister at Community Christian Church.

So during their Christmas Eve service the church asked people to donate money but didn’t tell them what for until Depew walked through the door.

“They were all like, oh wow, this is incredible and then of course once I revealed that it was over $800 they just started clapping and there probably wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” said Jones.

Depew says he will use the money to fix his car which was recently damaged in an accident and says he still can’t believe the generosity shown to him by a group of strangers.

“I’d just like to say thank you. you made me and my family’s Christmas and for everybody out there I’d just like to say merry Christmas to y’all,” said Depew.

The church says they hope this inspires more people to give a little more this holiday season.