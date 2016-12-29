Want the secret to healthier, younger skin? Dr. Jared Nimtz & Renee stopped by to tell Troy Thompson about chemical and laser rejuvenation peels. Renee also discusses the benefits to her skin after undergoing the “Obagi Blue Peel.” Right now, they’re offering 20% off laser resurfacing or Obagi Blue Peel on consultations scheduled prior to 1/31/2017.
Chemical & Laser Rejuvination Peel – Commonwealth Plastic Surgery
Tags: Commonwealth Plastic Surgery, Jared Nimtz, Midday Kentucky, Obabi Blue Peel