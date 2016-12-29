Building Trust

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Trust brings everything together. Without it, any relationship can never reach its full potential.

The basketball Cats are still learning to trust one another.

The team isn’t far off, but when faced with adversity, like the UCLA and UofL games, sometimes, the Cats can’t quite get over the hump.

Against UNC, Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox helped will the team to a win.

But it doesn’t always work that way so Cal and the staff are working hard on that.

Hear from Cal in the video.