Equipment Sparks Blamed for House Fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department says a house suffered minor smoke damage after sparks from a grinder caused flames to erupt.

The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. The sparks caught on some siding on the home, but flames were quickly knocked down.

Firefighters say they removed siding from the home to ensure that the fire wouldn’t spread.

One firefighter collapsed while walking down some stairs in the home, but firefighters say they aren’t sure if it had anything to do with the fire.

He is being checked out at the hospital.