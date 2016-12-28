Wild Thyme – Butternut & Kale Salad with Fruit Toppings!

KALE WITH SWEET POTATO AND BLUEBERRY SALAD

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato, cubed

4 cloves garlic

1 T. coconut oil

3 T. poppy seeds

couple pinches sea salt

2 cups shredded kale

juice of 1/2 lemon

Fresh Blueberry

Roast the sweet potato with coconut oil and season with pinch of salt and pepper. Sprinkle with fresh thyme sprigs or favorite herbs. Mix the rest of the ingredients in a medium bowl and top with maple mustard vinaigrette. Sprinkle with blue cheese if desired.

Maple Mustard Dressing

2 T. evoo

1 t. apple cider vinegar

pinch sea salt

1 t. pure maple syrup

1 t. dijon mustard

Whisk all ingredients in medium bowl to create an emulsion/vinaigrette.

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.