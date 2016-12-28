Warrant: Drug Deal Led to Fatal Shooting Involving Fort Campbell Soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An arrest warrant shows a drug deal apparently led a fatal shooting involving two Fort Campbell soldiers.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports (http://leafne.ws/2hthOnd ) police in Clarksville, Tennessee arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The suspects are both charged with criminal homicide.

A warrant states that Bryant told police he had driven Gough and Gough’s friend to meet with Gordon to buy marijuana when the shooting happened.

Bryant and Gough are the only two that have been charged in the case. Both are based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

It wasn’t clear whether the suspects had attorneys.

