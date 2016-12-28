Two Charged with Complicity to Commit Murder in Harlan Co.

LEJUNIOR, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they were searching for a missing man, but ended up learning about a plan to assault and possibly kill someone else.

Troopers say they were began investigating the disappearance of 58-year-old Hershel Starrett on Thursday, December 22nd, and then searched the around his home on the 24th.

During the process, police say they learned that Hershel’s wife, 47-year-old Melissa Starrett, and his cousin, 42-year-old James Starrett, had attempted to purchase a gun with the intent of hurting someone.

Police say the their target was not Hershel Starrett, but have not released any information on who they intended to hurt, or why.

Both were arrested and charged with complicity to commit murder and taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

KSP says, at this time, the charges are not related to the disappearance of Hershel Starrett, who remains missing. He is described as being 5’8″ tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown eyes. A photograph was not available at the time of publication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP at (606) 573-3131.