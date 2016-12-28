“I Think There Was A Lot To Build Off Of.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The football Cats wrapped up day three of practice Wednesday down in Jacksonville ahead of the TaxSlayer Bowl versus Georgia Tech Saturday.

Mark Stoops was pleased with what he saw and has been excited about the team’s effort and energy overall since getting to Florida to prepare for the first postseason game for the program since 2010.

We’ve mentioned all season long how integral Stephen Johnson’s success has been in UK’s success.

That appears to still be true as the the team enters its final few days of prep for GT.

Hear from Stoops in the video.