LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The UK women will take on Duke for the 8th time in program history Thursday night when the Cats travel to Durham.

UK won last season’s matchup at Rupp Arena. 71-61 the final.

Duke leads the all-time series 5-2 (3-2 in the last five meetings), but the Cats came back from holiday break ready to work and that has head coach Matthew Mitchell pleased as non-conference play wraps up.

Hear from Mitchell in the video on his team coming together as the competition gets tougher.