Rain tonight, but colder and dry for your Thursday

It was a fairly pleasant day with highs near 50 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Clouds increased this evening with showers and some isolated thunderstorms rolling in late in the evening thanks to a cold front. Winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 20 mph. Rain totals look to stay between 1/10” to ¼”. Rain showers will mainly taper off into the early part of Thursday morning with some clearing conditions through the day. Highs will stay about 10 degrees colder and in the low to mid 40s. Thursday will be a windy day with a mix of sun and clouds as well as a late chance for flurries. Winds could gust around 30 mph. Overnight lows into Friday will drop around 28 degrees with highs Friday staying in the upper 30s. Friday will be dry, but windy with wind gusts once again to 30 mph. Rain showers move in for the second half of your Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. For your New Year’s Eve celebrations, expect a chance for a mix, so be careful on the roads and bring an umbrella! A slight mix is still possible into early Sunday before turning back over to rain showers. Highs for the New Year’s Day will be in the mid 40s. Rain continues for your Monday with highs back in the upper 50s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar