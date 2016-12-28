One Arrested After Tuesday Night Frankfort Standoff

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Frankfort say a man is behind bars after a standoff on Timothy Drive overnight.

Officers say they went to a home on a welfare check at around 9:30 p.m. and discovered that 32-year-old Ron Justice was holding his girlfriend in the home against her will.

According to police, they negotiated with Justice for her safe release until about 2:00 a.m.

That’s when they entered the home and took him into custody.

Justice was charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment.

He was taken to the Franklin Co. Detention Center.

No one was hurt in the incident.