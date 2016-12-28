New Year’s Eve at AZUR Restaurant & Patio (Live Shot – 3)

Meteorologist Eric Burke makes his way over to AZUR Restaurant & Patio, located at 3070 Lakecrest Circle #550 in Lexington, to talk with Chef Jeremy Ashby about their upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration!

An innovative restaurant that offers truly unique cuisine, AZUR delivers excellent service served in European ambiance. The restaurant prides itself as being different by serving the freshest food with the highest quality ingredients (local whenever possible).

A full service spirits center flows from the interior to the exterior, right into the patio. The talented culinary team, led by Executive Chef Jeremy Ashby, creates the most innovative menus and our wait staff delivers exceptional service.

The AZUR experience is not limited to the restaurant – they can also handle catered events. AZUR caters for a diverse range of businesses, from public and private companies to non-profit organizations. As the restaurant’s owners say, nothing is too difficult for AZUR Restaurant & Patio.

AZUR operates Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. On Sundays, AZUR is open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their webpage, like them on Facebook, or call (859) 296-1007.