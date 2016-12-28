Mostly Sunny Skies & Mild Wednesday, Colder End to the Week

Cold morning with clear skies and some pockets of freezing fog to start your Wednesday. Temps will be nice and mild around 50 degrees today with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Late tonight scattered rain showers will develop, light accumulations are expected with temps falling into the 30’s. Cloud cover will be on the increase Thursday with colder air settling in, winds will be gusty occasionally hitting 30+ mph. Friday is even colder with high temps in the 30’s, 40’s both Saturday and Sunday with rain likely for New Year’s Eve & day.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke