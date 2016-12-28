Man Charged in 2010 Double-Murder Enters Guilty Plea

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office says that LeBruce Ellington, charged in the 2010 double-murder of Sonsaray Warford and Charles Walker has pleaded guilty in the case.

Ellington was charged with two counts of complicity to commit murder, two counts of complicity to kidnapping, one count of complicity to burglary, and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

He pleaded guilty to all six charges.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney has recommended a sentence of 35 years for each of the six charges, to be served concurrently.

Ellington’s sentencing is scheduled for April of 2017.