LPD: Man Shot in Both Legs Outside Bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man suffers gunshot wounds to both of his legs following a shooting at a Lexington bar.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday outside Jazzy G’s Bar on Old Georgetown Street.

They say there was a fight then the victim was shot twice, once in each leg.

He was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they aren’t getting much information from him.

No one else was hurt was in the shooting.

The glass on the front door of the bar was shattered by the bullets.