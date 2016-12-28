KSP: Inmate Fatally Shot During Hostage Situation

LaGRANGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after the death of a inmate in an officer-involved shooting at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange.

Troopers say they received a call from the facility Tuesday evening, saying that David Carver, an inmate at the reformatory, had taken a nurse hostage with an “improvised edged weapon.”

Police attempted to negotiate with Carver for about 2 hours, but say the process began to deteriorate.

That’s when they say the reformatory’s Correction Emergency Response Team (CERT,) took over. Investigators say during their operations, Carver made an aggressive move toward a CERT team member, who then shot Carver.

Carver was taken to Baptist Health in LaGrange, where he was later pronounced dead.

ABC 36 has reached out for additional information, and will update this story as it becomes available.