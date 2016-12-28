Keeping It Real

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s the start of SEC play Thursday night in Oxford for the basketball Cats as UK visits Ole Miss for an 8 o’clock tip on ESPN2.

Cal is 12-4 against the Rebels all-time and the Cats are riding a 7-game win streak in the series.

It’ll be just the second road game of the season for UK.

Practice has been intense according to some of the players. Two-a-days are in full swing as Camp Cal offers the opportunity to improve.

All along the way, Coach is reminding his players of one key thing by doing one thing himself.

Hear from Cal in the video.