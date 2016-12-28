Friend: Pizza Delivery Driver Found Dead in Frankfort Had No Enemies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- A close friend of the young man found dead Tuesday in Frankfort says his friend had no enemies. Police say Jared Banta was found with a gun shot wound in a pizza delivery car. Police say they found Banta’s body at the Country Hills Apartments. Police are not sure why Banta was there, and his friend is not either.

“I’ll never understand why something like that can happen,” John Ethington, Banta’s friend, said.

The fact his friend is dead has not sunk in yet for John Ethington as he looks at old photos of Banta.

“Always the life of the party. You can see that through these pictures,” Ethington said.

The pair became friends at work, at the Pizza Hut just minutes away from where Banta was found dead.

“I shed my tears. I’m sure there’s many more to come,” Ethington said.

The Employees at the Pizza Hutt confirm Banta worked there, but he was not on the clock. His boss says he left around 10:20 monday night. That is why police are looking for more information from the public. Major Rob Richardson says the investigation is just beginning. It is an investigation that surprises people who live in the neighborhood.

“I just hope they catch whoever it is soon before anything else happens, but I’m shocked. Everybody’s shocked. It’s just hard to believe,” Peggy Allen said.

It is hard to believe for Ethington too.

“He was really looking forward to getting that business degree,” Ethington said of his friend’s life goals.

“What is it like now to know he won’t get that business degree?” ABC 36’s Veronica Jean Seltzer asked.

“Wasted opportunity. I mean you never know what he could’ve done. He could’ve done anything. He could’ve made this place a better place for everyone. And now, we’ll never get to know,” Ethington said.

Banta’s murder is just the second homicide in Frankfort this year. The first was just a couple of weeks ago. John Ethington says his friend always carried a gun. An autopsy is scheduled for him Wednesday.

