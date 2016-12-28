Ex-Ballard County Treasurer Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – Ballard County’s former treasurer has pleaded guilty for her role in what prosecutors described as a scheme to obtain $450,000 in unauthorized bank loans to cover county expenses and payroll.

Local news outlets report 50-year-old Foster pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of bank fraud and four counts of wire fraud in a case that also involves charges against Ballard County Judge-Executive Vickie Viniard.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Louisville had said Viniard and Foster secured the funds without the consent of the county’s Fiscal Court.

Foster also admitted to writing herself several checks for fraudulent medical reimbursement payments totaling $27,000.

Her attorney, Emily Roark, says Foster has paid back the $27,000 and will also pay an additional $33,000 in restitution.

Foster’s sentencing is scheduled for April 21.

