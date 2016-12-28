Company Pays Off Overdue School Lunches in Lyon County

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A company in western Kentucky has paid off about $7,300 in past due lunch accounts at the Lyon County School District.

Thompson Enterprises in Eddyville wrote the check that cleared the outstanding balance accrued by unpaid student lunches at the school.

Thompson president Daniel Thompson told The Paducah Sun (bit.ly/2hrbBYW) his company’s donation was inspired by similar acts of generosity in New Mexico and Iowa.

Thompson says he wondered if the same situation was happening in Lyon County. He says it was a chance to “give back” by feeding the students.

Thompson Enterprises operates Moonshine, Beer & BBQ in Eddyville.

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com

 

