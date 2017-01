The mission of the Bluegrass Printmakers’ Cooperative is to be a thriving studio in the Lexington area for printmakers to work as well as create a dialogue about prints and art. Today, Stephen & Kelsey in stop by to talk about some upcoming they have for locals to learn the art of printmaking.

For more information visit their Facebook, website or by calling (859) 425-2048.

Bluegrass Printmakers’ Cooperative 522 Patterson St in Lexington.