Arrest Made in October Shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say an anonymous tip led them to the suspect in a shooting in Lexington back in October.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Matthew Stewart fired several shots into a car in 1200-block of Centre Parkway, hitting a male passenger.

Documents say the driver of the car was standing nearby but was not injured.

Police say another person reported hearing Stewart talk about the shooting.

They say that person picked Stewart out of a police lineup.

Stewart is charged with wanton endangerment.

