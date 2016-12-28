Ali’s Death, Memories it Stirred Voted Kentucky’s Top 2016 Story

BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The death of Muhammad Ali – and the memories it evoked of his remarkable life as a boxing champion and humanitarian – has been voted Kentucky’s top news story of 2016 in The Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.

The Louisville native died in June at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The send-off Ali received was fitting for someone known as The Greatest. The world watched as the drama played out in Louisville and a star-studded lineup memorialized him inside an arena.

Kentucky’s No. 2 story dealt with fundamental political change – the Republican takeover of the Kentucky House of Representatives in the November election after nearly a century of Democratic control.

The state’s No. 3 story was the feud between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear that played out in courts.

