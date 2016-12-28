AED’s & Heart Health While Traveling – Dr. Ryan Stanton

With all of the controversy surrounding the death of late star Carrie Fisher, it’s important to begin talking the health of your heart. Dr. Ryan Stanton of, Stanton MD: Everyday Medicine stopped by with more on why the traveling season could be hazardous time of year for frequent flyers and the signs that you could be in danger. Don’t forgot to catch “What’s Going Around with Dr. Ryan Stanton” every Friday on ABC 36.

