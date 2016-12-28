Adjusting to Slower Pace

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky takes on Ole Miss Thursday night to tip off SEC play in Oxford.

The Cats and Rebels are set for an 8 o’clock start on ESPN2.

It’s been a week and change since UK’s last game…that 73-70 loss to Louisville.

Coach Cal said the holiday break was long, four days in all, and the team seems to have responded well since returning to campus.

Now, it’s time to improve during Camp Cal on adjusting from a fastbreak, transition team to one that can truly thrive in the half court.

Hear from Cal in the video.