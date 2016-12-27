Wild Thyme – Garlic Spaghetti Squash with Herbs

Garlic Spaghetti Squash with Herbs

Serves: 2 as a main, 4 as a side

Ingredients

1 medium spaghetti squash, halved and seeded

olive oil

kosher salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

¼ cup minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil (sage is also yummy)

¾ cup shredded Gruyère cheese or Parmesan cheese

½ cup pine nuts, toasted

black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Rub squash with a little bit of olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place the cut side down on a rimmed baking sheet, add a little water (about 1 cup) in the bottom of the pan around the squash and roast for 25 minutes, until fork tender. Let cool about 10 minutes, then scrape the insides with a fork to pull the strands away from the skin. (At this point I put the strands in a colander, pressed them with a paper towel, and let them rest while I prepped the other ingredients ­ mine were really really heavy and watery, so this helped get some of the excess moisture out.) In a large skillet, heat 2½ tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 1½ minutes, until fragrant. Stir in spaghetti squash, vinegar, herbs, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook for about 2 minutes to heat through. Remove from heat and stir in cheese, then top with pine nuts. Taste and add salt or pepper if desired.

Roasted Marinara

2 lbs roma tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise

2 TBSP minced garlic

1 onion quartered (skins removed)

2 TBSP olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 bunch of fresh basil chiffonade

1 cup chicken or beef stock

Place the tomatoes, onions and garlic on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and place in the oven at 400 degrees for roughly 15-20 minutes or until the tomato has blistered a bit on top. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly. Place in a bowl or sauce pan and add in 1 cup of stock and with an immersion blender. Pulse until the vegetables are pureed and smooth and well blended. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Sprinkle in fresh chopped basil and serve on top of the herbed spaghetti squash and top with fresh Parmesan if desired.

