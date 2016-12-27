Warren Co. Sheriff: Drugs Suspected in Rollover Crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies say drugs are believed to be a factor in a rollover wreck on Plum Springs Road on Friday.

Investigators say the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m., when London Morgan, 39, drove his 2012 Ford Explorer off the road and hit a culvert. When deputies arrived, they say the Explorer had rolled over and was resting on its top.

A passenger in the Explorer was lying on the ground outside the vehicle. She was able to tell deputies that Morgan was the driver before being taken to the Medical Center. According to deputies she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

Deputies say Morgan was found hiding in a wood line behind some houses on the road. He was cited from leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, having a suspended/revoked license, and DUI, before being released to the Medical Center.

The investigation into the crash continues.