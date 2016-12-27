UK Women Ready for Duke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The UK women hit the road to take on Duke Thursday night at 7.

The Cats are coming off a 69-67 win over Washington State before the holiday break.

It’s a time for the team to bond and communicate and grow together as one right now, just like the men.

But with fewer star players and no practice guys to help out right now, things can be thing on the other end of the Craft Center.

Head coach Matthew Mitchell and his staff will be more diligent to keep players involved at all times.

And there’s good news Solid Blue fans, the Cats are ready to handle it.

Hear from Mitchell in the video.