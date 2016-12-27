LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Coach Cal podcast dubbed the “Cal Cast” is a few episodes in now and seems to be picking up steam.

Coach K was a guest on one. Karl Towns and Phil Knight have also been guests.

Cal hopes to get John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins soon too.

So why start it up now?

For Solid Blue fans, it’s pretty simple really. We all know Cal wants to be on the cutting edge, forefront of everything in the game to be the gold standard.

This was the newest addition to his arsenal.

Hear from Cal in the video.