Doug High sits down with Chad Colony, of Noodles & Cmpany., and Chris Bryant, CEO of Partnering for Hope to talk about their Teddy Bear Drive.

Interested participants can bring a new teddy bear with the tags still attached to the Noddles & Company on Nicholasville Road and receive a free bowl of noodles!

All bears are donated to children in local hospitals.

The drive runs through the end of the year.