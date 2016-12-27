Suspect Sought in Florence Bank Robbery

FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Heritage Bank in Florence on Friday.

Officers say a man entered the bank on US 42 just after 4:00 p.m., walked up to a teller and handed her a note reading, “You are being robbed, I have a gun.  Put the money in the sack.”

Investigators say the teller handed the man an undetermined amount of cash, after which the suspect ran off on foot.  Police say, during the robbery, the man never showed a gun and never spoke to the teller.

Officers say after the incident, a K-9 unit was able to track the suspect’s trail to a vacant parking lot, but he remains at-large.

Investigators say the suspect is a white man, last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a mask covering his face.  They also say he was wearing mirrored sunglasses and wearing a pair of latex gloves.

 

