Sunny & 75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s sunny and 75 degrees somewhere.

As the cool weather comes back in the Commonwealth, the football Cats won”t know any different. It’s perfect in Jacksonville.

The team wrapped up day two of bowl week prep at the University of North Florida Tuesday.

Every Cat made the trip. It was hectic according to Mark Stoops to get everyone down south departing Christmas day, but it all worked out.

So far, so good ahead of Georgia Tech in what is a normal game week preparation schedule.

