Search Underway for Missing Carlisle Woman

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholas County Sheriff says nearly 20 agencies are participating in a search for a Nicholas County woman who went missing on Monday.

The Sheriff says Lori Feltz, 58, left her home on Hick Hardy Road at around 9:00 a.m. to walk to her sister’s house, something her family says she does often, and hasn’t been seen since.

Feltz is described as standing about 5 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds.  She has red hair and suffers from a traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, and severe memory loss.  According to the Sheriff, when she left her home she was wearing a black, knee-length coat, blue dress pants, a green shirt, and black shoes with velcro straps.

Some 55 people, a helicopter and dog teams searched for Feltz on Monday.  The Sheriff says they searched in a two to three mile area around her home for about 12 hours yesterday until weather and darkness forced them to stop for the night.  Tuesday, about 70 people searched and the area expanded to about six miles around her home.

Feltz’s family remains hopeful.  They think, since she hasn’t been found, that she got disoriented on her walk and flagged down a driver to ask for a ride and got confused.

Lori Feltz

Teams continue searching for Lori Feltz, who hasn’t been seen since Monday. (Photo: WTVQ/Melanie Kendall)

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of, or sees Lori Feltz is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212.

 

