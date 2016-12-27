Officials Close State-Owned Marina at Lake Malone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – State officials have closed a marina in western Kentucky due to safety concerns.

The Kentucky Department of Parks said in a statement that the state-owned marina at Lake Malone State Park has been condemned due to deteriorating structures including rotting boards underneath the main walk boards, disintegrated floating devices and dock board surfaces. Officials say it’s no longer safe for people to use the facility.

The statement says other recreational amenities remain open at Lake Malone, a 788-acre reservoir created in 1961 on land donated by Mr. and Mrs. Wallace C. Malone.

Officials say they will look at options to restore some or all services provided by the marina.